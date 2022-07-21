Xaverian unveils pier mural with ’80s vibe

Xaverian H.S. and the Dept. of Transportation’s art program created a mural near the 69th Street pier in June.

Art teachers John Hendrick and JoAnna Mesiti designed the mural – titled “Pedestrians” – and teachers and students did the painting.

Xaverian alum Anthony Grosso jumpstarted the project between the art department and DOT.

“Mr. Grosso’s heart is truly invested in the community here in Bay Ridge,” said art department chair Patrick Mathews.

The mural is meant to capture the vibe and energy of the area, Mathews said.

“To support this vibe, the background design is a combination of shapes and colors that are reminiscent of pop music from the early 1980s,” he said.

“While painting, we had gotten so many positive comments from those walking by,” he added. “The local community has been very supportive.

“We also had some of our most talented students assisting in the painting of the mural: Katherine Sazhin, Lauren Mendoza, Francesco D’Agosto, Gabriella Santora and Jemma Parsons.”

Xaverian and DOT also created the mural “Diversity,” which went up across the street four years ago.