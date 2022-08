A boom truck fell onto a three-story church building next to a 36th Street construction site at 9 a.m. on Aug. 3.

Firefighters evacuated nine people from the compromised building between Fourth and Fifth avenues.

No injuries were reported.

The Dept. of Buildings was on the scene to determine structural integrity.

“It could have been a lot worse,” FDNY Battalion Chief James Brennan told PIX 11 News. “We just got very lucky. Nobody on the street was hurt. This had the potential to be a disaster.”