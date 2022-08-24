Gounardes beats Yassky in primary for 26th State Senate District seat

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who currently represents the 22nd State Senate District, won the Democratic primary election for the newly drawn 26th State Senate District, defeating challenger David Yassky.

According to the New York City Board of Elections, Gounardes received 16,658 votes (66.01 percent), while Yassky received 8,466 votes (33.55 percent) with 98.16 percent of scanners reporting as of 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

As a result of the recent official redistricting, the 26th District includes parts of several neighborhoods, including Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Sunset Park, DUMBO, Brooklyn Heights, Boerum Hill, Vinegar Hill, Cobble Hill, Carroll Garden, Gowanus, Red Hook, Park Slope and Fort Greene.

Gounardes held an election night gathering at Greenwood Park, an indoor/outdoor pub-restaurant in the South Slope.

“I’m very proud to be the Democratic nominee for the 26th District in the State Senate, and I look forward to having the opportunity to represent our community for another term next January,” he said. “Thank you to the voters who have put their trust in me to fight for their needs up in Albany, and thank you to the members of our broad coalition. The work continues.”

Left, former Councilmember David Yassky, was a candidate to represent the 26th State Senate District. Photo courtesy of davidyassky.com Right, State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who was elected to represent the 22nd State Senate District, is now seeking to represent the newly drawn 26th District. Photo courtesy of Facebook

Yassky, a former councilmember for the 33rd City Council District in Downtown and Northwest Brooklyn from 2002 to 2009, conceded and thanked his supporters via Twitter.

“I reached out tonight to Senator Gounardes to congratulate him on his win and to offer my help addressing the critical challenges facing Brooklyn,” he wrote. “I am grateful to my supporters for the immense amount of time, energy and enthusiasm they poured into this effort, and to the talented and dedicated team that drove the campaign.

“Most of all, I thank the voters of the 26th Senate District for engaging in a spirited conversation over the past few months about the future of New York State,” he said.

Gounardes will now run against Republican candidate Brian Fox in the general election, to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.