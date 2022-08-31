Gun fired during fight over debt

A gunman fired at a 52-year-old man in an internet club on Bay Ridge and Eighth avenues Aug. 18.

Cops said Michael Zheng and the victim were fighting at 6:20 p.m. when Zheng allegedly fired a single shot. The bullet missed and Zheng fled on foot, cops said.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the fight, which started over a $30,000 debt.

Cops said Zheng is 5-foot-8 with a thin build and close-cut dark hair. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a white polo shirt, tan boots, a side satchel bag and sunglasses.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.