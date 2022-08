Three people were stabbed – one fatally – on Seventh Avenue and 44th Street Aug. 20.

Cops said Yener Rodas, 31, was stabbed in the chest and shoulder at around 1 a.m. He was pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center.

The other victims, 26 and 33, were in stable condition.

The two attackers fled on Rodas’ scooter, according to CBS 2.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.