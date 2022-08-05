New Shore Road high school under construction

Last October, Bay Ridge Preparatory School bought the property at 7503-09 Shore Road from the Catholic Redemptorist Fathers of New York. According to the Office of the City Register, the price was $8.25 million. Financing was secured from Connect One Bank.

Interior demolition of the building. Photo courtesy of Bay Ridge Prep

Bay Ridge Prep is an independent, private, co-educational day school with elementary, middle and upper school facilities. After the renovations at the new site are complete, grades 9 to 12 will move from their current location at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7420 Fourth Ave.

Interior demolition of the building has begun and the school is scheduled to open in 2024. Bay Ridge Prep will be the fourth high school across from Shore Road Park, joining Fontbonne Hall Academy, Fort Hamilton and Xaverian.Bay Ridgeite Charles Fasano is the founder and head of Bay Ridge Prep.