Police Beat: Crooks punch store security guard; Man with knife ransacks 7-Eleven

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

BEACH BUMS

Two crooks trying to steal beach chairs punched a guard in Lot Stop on 25th Avenue and 86th Street at 3 p.m. on Aug. 13.

SHARP WORDS

A man with a knife stole food from 7-Eleven on New Utrecht Avenue and 65th Street at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11. Cops said the thief returned two minutes later, threw things around, took out the knife and told a worker, “Don’t come at me.”

NO SWEAT

A thief stole a man’s wallet from a locker in Planet Fitness on 20th Avenue and 86th Street at 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 10. He later tried to use the victim’s credit cards.

NO ESCAPE

A crook attacked and robbed a man who was getting into a cab on New Utrecht Avenue and 73rd Street at 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 8. He took $600 and a phone.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

BOTTLED RAGE

Cops arrested a 35-year-old man who allegedly hit a 63-year-old man in the head with a glass bottle on Fifth Avenue and 68th Street at 4 a.m. on Aug. 14.

DRUGSTORE COWBOYS

Three thieves stole $1,600 worth of medicine from Rite Aid on Fourth and Bay Ridge avenues at 1:50 p.m. on Aug. 12.



BACKYARD BURGLARY

A crook stole two bikes and a power washer from a backyard on 10th Avenue and 72nd Street at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 11.

SWEPT AWAY

One man hit another in the head on Fifth and Ovington avenues at 9 a.m. on Aug. 10. The victim, 66, was sweeping in front of his home when he and the attacker started arguing.