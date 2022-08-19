There’s plenty to do during Battle of Brooklyn Week 

The Battle of Brooklyn began Aug. 21, 1776. The British had a massive fleet anchored off Gravesend Bay and several thousand troops invaded the mainland to start the bloodiest clash of the American Revolution.

Each year, the Old Stone House coordinates events to commemorate the historic conflict.

Green-Wood Cemetery will display revolutionary flags on Aug. 20. The cemetery will also host “Battle of Brooklyn: an 18th Century American Fare” at 11 a.m. on Aug. 28.

Battle of Brooklyn Canoes Gowanus events take place Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. and Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. on Third Avenue and 19th Street. Tickets are $29.

A Battle of Brooklyn walking tour begins at Grand Army Plaza at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 26. Tickets are $12.

The Society of Old Brooklynites will host a Prison Ship Martyrs memorial tribute in Fort Greene Park at 10 a.m. on Aug. 27. The Maryland 400 Remembrance and Battle of Brooklyn Living History take place at noon at the Old Stone House.

The Battle of Brooklyn Bike Tour kicks off from Grand Army Plaza at 10 a.m. on Aug. 28. Tickets are $35.

The Society of Old Brooklynites announced that Rev. Mark Nestlehutt, a former U.S. Navy line officer and current president and executive director of the Seamen’s Church Institute, will give the invocation and blessing at the 149-foot-tall monument to the Prison Ship Martyrs in Fort Greene Park on Aug. 27.m

The Seamen’s Church Institute advocates for the personal, professional and spiritual well-being of merchant mariners around the world. Nestlehutt will be joined by keynote speaker Melinda Allison, vice regent of the Fort Greene Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.