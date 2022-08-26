Two scooter drivers killed in a week

Two men on e-scooters were fatally struck in Bensonhurst just days apart, cops said.

On Aug. 19 at 12:50 p.m., Qiu Rifeng, 22, was hit by a Kia K5 on 18th Avenue and 74th Street. Rifeng was thrown off his scooter into the car’s windshield. He died at Maimonides Medical Center. The driver, a 23-year-old man, stayed at the scene.

On Aug. 23 at 3:50 a.m., a 41-year-old man fell off his scooter near the Bay Parkway exit of the Belt Parkway. When he tried to get back on, a driver hit him and fled. The victim’s name is being withheld until his family is notified.

Both incidents are under investigation.