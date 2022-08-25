Vigil held for stabbing victim on 44th Street

Deliveryman Attacked in Early-morning Robbery

A candlelight vigil in Sunset Park on Tuesday honored and remembered 31-year-old Yener Rodas, a deliveryman who was stabbed and killed during a neighborhood robbery on Aug. 20.

Neighbors, family, friends and elected officials on Tuesday attended the memorial service that was held where the stabbing had taken place, on Seventh Avenue and 44th Street. It was organized by the Workers Justice Project, a New York-based immigrant workers’ organization.

“Thank you to the Sunset Park Community, NYC Councilwoman @alexaforcouncil, Assemblywoman @mmitaynes and Congresswoman @rep_velazquez team for showing up for Yener Rodas family and the Guatemalan community,” the organization posted on its Instagram page. “At yesterday’s vigil for Yener Rodas, the family is honoring his life, and came together to demand Justice for Yener Rodas, 31 years old who died in Sunset Park.”

31-year-old Yener Rodas, victim of robbers who stole his scooter and stabbed him to death. Photo courtesy of Go Fund Me

Guilder Rodas, the brother of Yener, took part in the vigil. “Thank you for showing up for my brother and our family,” he said.

Cops said Rodas was stabbed in the chest and shoulder by two attackers around 1 a.m. on Aug. 20. He was pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center. Two other people, identified as his cousins, were also stabbed, but are in stable condition, according to the Daily News.

The two crooks fled with Rodas’ electronic scooter. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

According to Guildere, Yener Rodas migrated from San Marcos, Guatemala to Brooklyn eight years ago.

Family and friends gather on Seventh Avenue and 44th Street for a vigil remembering Yener Rodas, who had been stabbed to death several days beforehand. Photo courtesy of Workers Justice Project Facebook

“Since then, Brooklyn has been our home, the borough that my brother Yener has been contributing with his labor by delivering groceries and cleaning a synagogue in Borough Park and throughout Brooklyn,’ he wrote via a Go Fund Me page.

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3PQ2RIO