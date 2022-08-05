Yassky, Gounardes face off in Dem. primary race

Redistricting Puts Two Veteran Pols at Odds

Former City Councilmember David Yassky will be challenging State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who currently represents the 22nd State Senate District, in this month’s Democratic primary election for the newly drawn 26th State Senate District.

As a result of the recent official redistricting, the 26th District includes parts of several neighborhoods, including Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Sunset Park, DUMBO, Brooklyn Heights, Boerum Hill, Vinegar Hill, Cobble Hill, Carroll Garden, Gowanus, Red Hook, Park Slope and Fort Greene.

Prior to the change, the 22nd State Senate District encompassed Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, Gravesend, Gerritsen Beach, Manhattan Beach and Marine Park.

Yassky represented the 33rd City Council District from 2002 to 2009. The district included Greenpoint, Williamsburg, DUMBO, Boerum Hill, Brooklyn Heights, and Park Slope.

He ran for Congress, vying to represent New York’s 11th Congressional District, in 2006, but lost in the primary to Yvette Clarke.

Yassky also served as head of the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission from 2010-2013.



Gounardes has been a state senator since he defeated Republican incumbent Marty Golden in 2018. He then narrowly defeated Republican challenger Vito Bruno in 2020.

The redistricting and summer election date makes this election particularly unique.

The primary date is Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The Democratic winner will take on Republican candidate Brian Fox, who lost a close race last year against Democratic Councilmember Justin Brannan in the 43rd Council District.