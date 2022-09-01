$1M lottery ticket sold in Fourth Avenue deli

A second-prize ticket for the Sept. 20 Mega Millions drawing was sold in a Bay Ridge deli.

A lucky customer bought the $1 million winner at Ansha on Fourth and Bay Ridge avenues, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field. The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

The winning numbers were 9-21-28-30-52 and the Mega Ball was 10. The prize for all winning numbers was up to $277 million.