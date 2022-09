An 11-year-old boy was in critical condition after he was hit by a car on 19th Avenue and 81st Street Sept. 21.

Cops said the boy was riding a non-motorized stand-up scooter in the marked crosswalk at around 8 p.m. when he was hit by a 24-year-old man driving a Tesla. The driver swerved but still hit the child.

EMS rushed the boy to Maimonides Medical Center. The driver stayed at the scene and was not arrested.