Cops hurt while trying to arrest suspect

A man allegedly hurt four cops who tried to arrest him in O&L Bait and Tackle on 11th Avenue and 63rd Street Sept. 25.

Zarif Dervishi, 47, appeared drunk and was making threats when cops arrived at around 8:45 p.m., reports said.

The officers were treated for minor injuries at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

Dervishi was charged with four counts each of assault on police officers, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and harassment: physical contact.