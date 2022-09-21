Crooks get huge haul from two break-ins

Three men robbed a pair of homes in Dyker Heights early this month.
On Sept. 1 at around 8:50 p.m., the crooks stole $3,000 in cash and $8,000 in jewelry from a home on 12th Avenue and 71st Street.
They struck again at 9:30 the next night, taking $700 in jewelry from a home on 13th Avenue and 67th Street.
In both cases, two of the men broke in and the other was the lookout, cops said. The trio fled in a dark SUV each time.
Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.