Crooks get huge haul from two break-ins

Three men robbed a pair of homes in Dyker Heights early this month.

On Sept. 1 at around 8:50 p.m., the crooks stole $3,000 in cash and $8,000 in jewelry from a home on 12th Avenue and 71st Street.

They struck again at 9:30 the next night, taking $700 in jewelry from a home on 13th Avenue and 67th Street.

Surveillance image of the getaway car. Photos courtesy of NYPD

In both cases, two of the men broke in and the other was the lookout, cops said. The trio fled in a dark SUV each time.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.