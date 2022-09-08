Driver charged with assaulting passenger

Cops arrested an Access-A-Ride driver who allegedly dragged a 78-year-old woman out of his car on Flatlands Avenue and E. 35th Street Aug. 31.

Elsakran Mohamed, a 46-year-old Bay Ridge resident, pulled the woman out of the back seat and grabbed her phone at 3:30 p.m., cops said. The suspect and victim allegedly had been arguing about where she would be dropped off.

A man who filmed the incident accompanied the woman to the hospital.

Cops arrested Mohamed Sept. 3 and charged him with attempted robbery, assault, vehicular assault, grand larceny, petit larceny and criminal mischief.

The NYS Federation of Taxi Drivers identified Mohamed as the driver and called for his Taxi and Limousine Commission driving privileges to be immediately suspended or revoked, according to the New York Post.