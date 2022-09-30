Fifth Avenue festival delights thousands

The Sunset Park Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District held its annual street festival Sept. 25.

Thousands of people enjoyed the celebration from 44th to 59th Street.

BID Executive Director David Estrada said it was one of the best festivals ever, thanks to the vendors, rides, weather, attendance and work by the NYPD and DSNY.

Visitors had a wide choice of vendors. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID

“This year, we added extra bounce houses and carnival rides to welcome so many families that know our event is especially fun for kids,” Estrada said.

The entertainment stage at 44th Street featured Ballet Folklorico de Sunset Park and musical acts celebrating Mexican Independence Day.

Big crowds came out for the annual festival on Fifth Avenue. Photo courtesy of Park Slope BID

Restaurants served specialty food and vendors sold fruit smoothies, Twisted Potatoes, Italian sausages and fresh sugar cane.

“In all we had a great opportunity to celebrate everything that makes Sunset Park special,” Estrada said. “We’re already planning for next year.”

Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID