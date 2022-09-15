Hoban Run to honor murdered cop

Xaverian H.S. will host the 34th annual P.O. Chris Hoban Memorial Run Sept. 18.

Hoban, a graduate of the Shore Road school, was 26 when he was murdered in the line of duty in 1988.

This year’s event will also honor Tunnel to Towers Foundation CEO and Chairperson Frank Siller.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and the races for adults and children start at 10:30, rain or shine.

For those who just want to spectate, there will be a barbecue, music, raffles and children’s activities.

Proceeds go to the Hoban Scholarship, which provides tuition assistance to Xaverian students whose parents are New York City police officers.

For more information, visit xaverian.org/hobanrun.