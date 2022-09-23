Kids are getting ready for Ragamuffin Parade

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the children’s Ragamuffin Parade – with all its fun and excitement – returns to Bay Ridge Saturday, Oct. 1.

Hundreds of kids – from toddlers to pre-teens – will dress up in homemade and store-bought costumes for the 56th edition of the pre-Halloween celebration.

You may just see some of the youngsters replicating their favorite TV, movie, comic book and storybook characters or heroes. Does Spider-Man, Superman, Captain America, SpongeBob SquarePants, Peppa Pig, Daniel Tiger, Harry Potter, Cinderella or Dora the Explorer come to mind? Maybe a few firefighters or police officers.

The colorful parade – which includes marching bands, twirlers and floats – kicks off at 1 p.m. and moves along Third Avenue from 76th Street to 92nd Street. Each costumed child who marches will receive a gift and have a chance to win a new bicycle.

Leading the parade will be Grand Marshal Christine Freglette, owner of Third Avenue’s popular BookMark Shoppe, and Men of the Year Harry D’Onofrio and Roland Roberts, local Boy Scout troop leaders. David Annarummo is the Ragamuffin Parade president.

Parade applications have been distributed to public and non-public schools. If you don’t receive one, you can download and print an application from ragamuffinparadebayridge.org or on Facebook: Ragamuffin Parade.