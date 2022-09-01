Man beats woman unconscious in hotel 

A man brutally attacked a 42-year-old woman at the Quality Inn on Third Avenue and 44th Street just before noon on Aug. 28.

Cops said the man stole the woman’s watch, knocked her to the ground and kicked her several times before she lost consciousness.

The victim was in critical but stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

Cops said the suspect is 24 to 35 years old with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a green Yankees cap, eyeglasses, black jeans and boots. He was also carrying a blue bag.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.