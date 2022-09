Cops arrested a man who allegedly groped an 8-year-old girl who was shopping with her mother in Five Below on Fifth Avenue and 53rd Street Sept. 11.

Sunset Park resident Oscar Aguilar Morales, 23, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with first-degree and second-degree sex abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Morales allegedly approached the girl at 3:45 p.m., talked to her about toys, touched her private area through her clothes and fled when her mother confronted him, cops said.