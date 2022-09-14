Man gropes 8-year-old girl in Fifth Avenue store

A man groped an 8-year-old girl who was shopping with her mother in Five Below on Fifth Avenue and 53rd Street Sept. 11.

The suspect approached the girl at 3:45 p.m., talked to her about toys and then touched her private area through her clothes, cops said. He fled when the mother confronted him.

Cops said the suspect is 25-35 years old with a medium complexion and build. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black baseball cap, black jeans and black sneakers and carrying a navy blue duffel bag.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.