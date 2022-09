A thief stabbed a 42-year-old man on Fifth Avenue and 56th Street at around 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 11.

Cops said the victim was walking with his girlfriend when the crook stole a chain from his neck. When the victim tried to get it back, the attacker stabbed him in the stomach with a sharp object.

Cops investigate the scene where a 42-year-old man was stabbed. Photo courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

The victim was in stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

No arrests have been made.