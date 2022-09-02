Police Beat: Creep knocks down elderly woman; Man attacked during soccer match

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

PUSHY PUNK

Cops arrested a 61-year-old man who allegedly pushed a 76-year-old woman to the ground on Avenue O and West Seventh Street at 8:20 a.m. on Aug. 17.

OWE, NO

One man attacked and robbed another on 18th Avenue and 72nd Street just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 15. The victim said the attack was related to an unpaid debt.

OUT OF OFFICE

A man broke into an office building on 14th Avenue and 63rd Street at around 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 18. Cops said he fled empty-handed when the alarm went off.

POWER PLAY

A thief stole a generator from a food truck on 18th Avenue and 65th Street Aug. 16.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

SOCCER SHOCKER

Cops arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly hit a 40-year-old man in the head with a metal stick on 14th Avenue and 86th Street Aug. 20. The fight started at around 7 p.m. during a soccer match.

A CELL AWAITS

Two men attacked a 27-year-old man and stole his phone on 82nd Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues just before midnight on Aug. 21.

HOT WHEELS

A thief stole a car on Ninth Avenue and 66th Street at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 18.

CASH AND CREDIT

A thief broke into a Toyota Rav 4 on Third Avenue and 72nd Street and stole cash and credit cards Aug. 17.