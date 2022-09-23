Police Beat: Thief punches woman on D train; Burglars get $18K from store safe

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

OFF THE RAILS

A thief punched a 49-year-old woman in the head on the D train near New Utrecht and 18th avenues at 9 a.m. on Sept. 18. He stole $200 and her phone.

COMBUSTIBLE

A man pushed and threatened a worker and stole motor oil at Auto Zone on Bay Eighth and 86th streets at 12 p.m. on Sept. 14.

PRETTY BAD

A burglar stole property worth $330 from a beauty salon on Avenue S and Van Sicklen Street at 4:10 p.m. on Sept. 8.

LATE-NIGHT SNACK

Cops arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly stole food and a bike from a bodega on Bath Avenue and Bay 29th Street at 1 a.m. on Sept. 7.

NO SAFE PLACE

Two men stole a safe containing $21,376 from a grocery on 17th Avenue and 77th Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 5.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

DESK JOB

Two crooks broke into Mashallah 99 Cents & Up on Fifth Avenue and 71st Street at 4 a.m. on Sept. 18. They stole $18,000 from a desk under the cash register.

NOT SO SUPER

A man broke into the basement of an apartment building on Fifth Avenue and 84th Street at 9:05 p.m. on Sept. 9. He stole the superintendent’s coat and sneakers.

SECRET STASH

Two men stole $2,400 worth of bras and panties from Victoria’s Secret on 86th Street at 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 17.