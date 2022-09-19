Runners keep slain cop’s legacy alive

Xaverian H.S. hosted the 34th annual P.O. Chris Hoban Memorial Run Sept. 18.

The event included races for adults and kids, along with a barbecue. Proceeds went to the Hoban Scholarship, which provides tuition assistance to Xaverian students whose parents are New York City police officers.

Frank Siller holds the 2022 P.O. Christopher Hoban Service to New York Award, which he received from Xaverian President Robert Alesi, second from left. At Siller’s left is his wife Sally. Eagle Urban Media photos by Ted General

Hoban, a graduate of the Shore Road school, was 26 when he was murdered in the line of duty in 1988.

This year’s run also honored Frank Siller, CEO and chairperson of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Siller is an old friend of the Hoban family.

Sunny skies graced the 34th annual Hoban Run. Photos courtesy of the 68th Precinct Facebook

“My wife babysat for Chris years ago,” he said. “He always wanted to be a police officer and that’s what he became and he gave his life for his community. “

Siller commended Xaverian for hosting the annual race.

“This is unbelievable, doing this event for 34 years to make sure his memory and legacy is never forgotten,” he said. “It’s so important we do that in America, especially here in New York.”

NYPD Chief of the Department Kenneth Corey, a Xaverian graduate, speaks before the race. Eagle Urban Media photos by Ted General

Elected officials also praised Hoban’s legacy.

“We are grateful for his sacrifice and that of all those police officers who sacrificed their lives to protect us,” said Assemblymember Michael Tannousis.

Frank Siller speaks to the crowd. Eagle Urban Media photos by Ted General

“They say a hero dies twice: once with their death and twice if their name is not spoken again,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan. “We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice Chris made protecting his fellow New Yorkers.”

Police officers gathered on Shore Road to honor Chris Hoban. Photos courtesy of the 68th Precinct Facebook

Spectators gathered on Shore Road and P.O Chris Hoban Way. Eagle Urban Media photos by Ted General