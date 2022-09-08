St. Francis College opens brand new campus, programs

From brooklyneagle.com

The college’s state-of-the-art campus at 179 Livingston St. created with student input

Earlier this week, Downtown Brooklyn’s St. Francis college began the academic year with a new state-of-the-art campus at 179 Livingston Street. The original plan, announced in May of 2021 – after 60 years of being on Remsen Street – is a component of the college’s SFC Forward initiative. The Remsen Street building offers new mixed-use areas for students to socialize and collaborate and ensures a bright and open academic environment.

“Today is a momentous day for St. Francis College and the future of higher education in New York City,” said Miguel Martinez-Saenz, President of St. Francis College in a statement on Thursday. “From our labs equipped with the latest technology to our new hybrid learning model, we’re adapting to meet the needs of a 21st-century student body. Our new campus will open doors to the leaders of tomorrow, providing them with the tools and resources that will help them and their communities thrive.”

“I feel lucky to be here to witness how St. Francis College will transform and adapt to our new home,” said AnnaMaria Leal, President of SFC’s Student Government Association. “We have been given a blank slate, and it is our duty as students to take this opportunity to create the college of our dreams, to transform this new space into the school we hoped we could have had at 180 Remsen Street. This truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we, the students, are prepared to make the most of it.”

New features of the building, which were designed based on the student body’s needs “today and in the future.,” include:

State-of-the-art labs with designated labs for chemistry, biology, psychology and nursing and a MakerSpace

An expansive digital-first, 6,600-square-foot library

Flexible classrooms and meeting spaces to accommodate the latest pedagogical techniques

A 300-seat auditorium

Two art galleries

A chapel and multi-faith room

A private outdoor terrace and access to a rooftop deck with sweeping skyline views

The expansion under the SFC initiative also includes new academic programs at SFC’s campus designed for modern economies and encouraging social mobility in the fields of finance and public health. The B.S. in community health, B.A. in global studies and M.S. in exercise and sport science are now available for students.

“Innovation is at the forefront of SFC’s bold new campus and academic experience,” said Jennifer Lancaster, Ph.D., Vice President for Academic Affairs and Academic Dean at SFC. “St. Francis College is bridging the higher education gap by providing a first-rate, affordable education to students regardless of background. Our newly launched programs are not only timely but will propel students to become leaders-of-industries as they contribute to a more just, equitable society.”