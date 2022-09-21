Thieves target restaurants on Third and Fourth avenues 

Cops are looking for the men who recently broke into five restaurants and a grocery store in Bay Ridge. The robberies took place on two nights a week apart.

The thieves first struck on Aug. 30.

• At 1 a.m., a man stole $12,500 from the cash register in Lobo Loco on Third Avenue and 85th Street.

• At 1:34, two men stole $4,100 from Cebu on Third Avenue and 88th Street.

• At 3 a.m., two men broke the glass front door of El Malecon Diner on Fourth Avenue and 87th Street and stole $5,395 in cash and $300 in jewelry.

The crooks had another busy night Sept. 5.

• At midnight, a man stole $800 from Positano on Fourth Avenue and 101st Street.

• At 12:37, a man stole $1,100 from Beets and Carrots on Third Avenue and 99th Street.

• At 2:50 a.m., three men stole $3,730 from Fantastic Bagels on Fourth Avenue and 86th Street.

Cops said the suspects are between 35 and 45 years old with dark complexions and medium builds.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.