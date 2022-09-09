Vigils to mark anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks

Southern Brooklyn will host several events honoring the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton will hold its annual observance at 11 a.m. on Sept. 9. A brief ceremony will be followed by a wreath-laying. Pamela Newman, civilian aide to the secretary of the Army, is the guest speaker. She is also president and CEO of PJN Strategies.

Last year’s 9/11 ceremony at Fort Hamilton. Photo courtesy of Fort Hamilton

A candlelight ceremony will take place Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Brooklyn 9/11 Wall of Remembrance at Maimonides Park. Msgr. John Delendick will officiate and candles will be provided. The FDNY will present a musical program at 5:30 p.m.

St. Ephrem Church, on Bay Ridge and Fort Hamilton parkways, will hold a Mass of Remembrance at 5 p.m. on Sept. 10. The service includes the blessing of memorial stones in the church’s Garden of Hope.

The St. Ephrem Garden of Hope. Eagle Urban Media/file photo

The Dyker Heights Civic Association will hold a candlelight vigil near the McKinley Park flagpole at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 10.

The 62nd Precinct Community Council will hold a vigil at the stationhouse, 1925 Bath Ave., at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11.

A community vigil will take place on the American Veterans Memorial Pier at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11. The annual event will be presented by NIA Community Services Network, state Sen. Andrew Gounardes, Assemblymember Peter Abbate and Councilmember Justin Brannan.

“By uniting as a community each year, we acknowledge the devastating impact on the lives of their loved ones and all Americans, while bringing messages of hope, continued healing and reflection to all,” said NIA President Michael A. Bové and CEO Mary Anne Cino in a joint statement.