BRCC’s annual kids’ art contest set for Oct. 25

The Bay Ridge Community Council will sponsor its 70th annual children’s art contest next week.

Formerly known as the Halloween Art Window Painting Competition, it is now called the Fall Art Poster and Window Painting Contest.

This year’s program will take place Oct. 25, with a rain date of Oct. 27, according to BRCC executive secretary Maria Makrinos, who has overseen the contest for many years.

For many generations, this event has been highly regarded for its creative paintings on storefront windows by elementary, middle and high school students.

However, only fourth-graders submit posters, while kids from fifth grade through high school get to paint on windows.

The participating artists receive gold, silver or bronze medals and certificates for their efforts at an awards assembly usually held at Fort Hamilton H.S.

Makrinos and her committee of volunteers are encouraging merchants who would like paintings on their storefronts to contact her ASAP at 917-731-4861 or via email at mariamakrinos@gmail.com.

Ralph Succar is president of the BRCC.

On Monday, we were in Manhattan covering the 78th annual Columbus Day Parade sponsored by the Columbus Citizens Foundation. There we met and photographed several people from southern Brooklyn as well as luminaries like Mayor Eric Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, Assemblymembers Diane Savino and Peter Abbate, former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Brooklyn Bishop Emeritus Nicholas DiMarzio, NYPD Chaplains Msgrs. Robert Romano and David Cassato, and Msgr. Jamie Gigantiello, an FDNY chaplain.

