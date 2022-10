An 80-year-old woman was in critical condition after a car crash in Dyker Heights Oct. 2.

Cops said the woman was driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna south on 13th Avenue near 84th Street at 12:20 p.m. when she collided with a 2012 Volkswagen Passat going west.

EMS took the woman and the other driver, an 18-year-old man, to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. The man was in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.