Columbus Day Parade celebrates 40th year

Brooklyn’s Federation of Italian Organizations will host its 40th annual Columbus Day Parade at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

In addition to saluting the famed Italian seafarer, explorer and navigator, the march heralds Italian heritage and culture.

The route runs along 18th Avenue (Cristoforo Colombo Boulevard) from 61st Street to Benson Avenue, with the reviewing stand in front of the Il Centro community center.

Msgr. David Cassato, the NYPD chaplain, will celebrate a pre-parade Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Athanasius Church on Bay Parkway and 61st Street.

Grand marshals are First NYC Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo, a former head of the NYC School Construction Authority; P.S. 112 Principal Jennifer Potter; highly decorated retired U.S. Army Col. Patrick Mahaney, and Empire State Bank CEO Philip Guarnieri.

FIAO Board Chairman Carlo Scissura will do double duty as the emcee and commentator.

Other FIAO officials are President G. Jack Spatola, Vice President Frank Naccarato, Treasurer Salvatore Fronterre, Secretary Barbara Pascarella and Executive Director Nancy Sottile.

On Monday, Oct. 10, New York City will celebrate the 78th anniversary of its annual Columbus Day Parade, which is sponsored by the Columbus Citizens Foundation. The march begins at 11:30 a.m. and goes along Fifth Avenue from 44th to 72nd Street.

Paychex founder Tom Golisano, a well-known philanthropist and former gubernatorial candidate, is the grand marshal. The event will be televised on WABC-TV.