Cops say two deaths were murder-suicide

A man and woman were found dead at their apartment building on Sixth Avenue and 53rd Street Oct. 14, and authorities say it was a murder-suicide.

Cops found 61-year-old Delma Mateo in a hallway at around 2 a.m. She had cuts to her head, neck and upper body.

They also found 52-year-old Felix Santiago on the pavement outside the building, along with a bloody knife. Santiago’s injuries suggested he fell from an upper floor, cops said.

Mateo and Santiago were in a relationship, according to the New York Daily News.

