Fort Hamilton welcomes fall with Oktoberfest

The MWR recreation service at Fort Hamilton hosted a fun-loving Oktoberfest on the grounds behind the Community Club Sept. 24.

Live Oompah and German folk music was provided by the Swedish Meatballs ensemble. Among the contests were a stein hoist, best dressed dirndl/lederhosen, keg toss and bratwurst-eating.

Visitors line up for German beer and food. Eagle Urban Media photos by Ted General

MWR Director Trevor Lowe did a splendid job as the emcee and game coordinator.

We watched Lowe supervise a musical chairs-type game without chairs. In this scenario, the kids circled around traffic cones. When the music stopped, each time found one less marked spot to stand on. Other older kids had a good time playing cornhole games.

A youngster in lederhosen wins a backpack.

For the adults attending the Bavarian celebration, there were steins upon steins of Warsteiner imported German beer.

***

The BRAVO Volunteer Ambulance Corps, with headquarters at 8507 Seventh Ave., is conducting both a recruiting and fund-raising campaign. According to the Corps’ website, they are seeking drivers, dispatchers and EMTs.

Stephen Rolandi. Photo courtesy of Facebook

BRAVO has provided free service to Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton since 1974. It operates purely on donations. If you wish to make a contribution, sign onto their website, www.BRAVOAmbulance.org, where they accept major credit cards, or send a check to the above address. Anthony Napoli is the current president.

* * *

Professor Stephen Rolandi was the guest speaker at the September meeting of the Bay Ridge Historical Society. Rolandi, a former Brooklynite and a past program consultant with the New York Historical Society, spoke about the 1898 merger between the City of Brooklyn and the City of New York. He flashed a series of PowerPoint slides depicting legacies of both cities. Before consolidation, Brooklyn was the third largest city in the U.S.