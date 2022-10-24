Justice Graham gives Medical Malpractice update at Bay Ridge Lawyers event

From brooklyneagle.com

The Bay Ridge Lawyers Association held its monthly meeting at Mama Rao’s on Wednesday where it invited Justice Bernard Graham to give a continuing legal education lecture.

Justice Graham, who graduated from Brooklyn Law School in 1985, has given regular lectures at the Bay Ridge Lawyers meetings over the past few years. This year’s speech was entitled, “A Review of Appellate Court Decisions and Recent Legislation Involving Medical Malpractice and Nursing Home Litigation.”

Bay Ridge Lawyers Association (BRLA) President Dominic Famulari introduced Justice Graham and explained the deep civic roots the judge has in the Park Slope community.

“After graduating Brooklyn Law School in 1985, Judge Graham worked practicing real estate, development, co- op, and condo law,” Famulari said. “In 1989, he became a partner in the firm Graham and Graham with his mother,

Nancy Graham, who was a very well- known lawyer in Park Slope. They handled general civil matters and the judge was legal counsel for several churches, youth organizations and charities.”

Justice Graham joined the bench in 2005 following his election to the Civil Court, where he served for three years. In 2008, he started a volunteer assignment in the Family Court, and in 2013, he was elected to the Kings County Supreme Court.

From left: Brian Chin, branch manager at Investors Bank, Kaitlyn Tagarelli, from LEAP Legal Software, Past President Stephen Spinelli, Sasha Brown and John Celmer,also from LEAP. Eagle photos by Mario Belluomo

To drive home his point about how involved the judge is and was, Famulari explained a bit of his background including his work with the Boy Scouts. Among his many accolades, Justice Graham was once named Scout of the Year in 1974 by Troop 412 in Park Slope.

“I’m a little embarrassed by that whole recitation, I didn’t think he would read the whole thing,” Justice Graham joked. “I’ve done a CLE three times before with you all and it’s always a very attentive group. I’m surprised so many of you are here given the topic is about medical malpractice, nursing homes and COVID litigation, I would think that would be like a visit to the proctologist.”

From left: Dominic Famulari, Susanne Gennusa, and Hon. John Ingram.

To make things more interesting, the judge decided to also discuss the effect COVID has had on litigation and he went over the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act of March 3, 2021.

Upcoming Events

For the past several years, the Bay Ridge Lawyers Association has participated in Light the Night, which is sponsored by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. It’s organized by past president Lisa Becker. This year’s annual walk took place at the College of Staten Island on Saturday, October 15.

“The pledges we got from the Light the Night event ended up being about $2,500, so great job everyone who helped out Lisa Becker,” Famulari said. The BRLA will bring back its regular Breakfast with Santa event that it had done the three years prior to COVID. Past presidents Joann Monaco and Margaret Stanton have been busy organizing the December 10 event that will go from 11 until 3 p.m. at Sirico’s Caterers on 13th Avenue in Dyker Heights.



“The last time we did it we had Build-A-Bear and we’re trying to get that back,” Stanton said. “We have crafts, games and we have had a lot of fun. Please bring an unwrapped toy for the children of the servicemen at Fort Hamilton. Teenagers who need service credits can come dressed as elves and help the kids with crafts.”

“It is for the family, bring your children, your grandchildren, your nieces, your nephews,” Stanton continued. “Please come and show your support. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be there.”

The BRLA has decided to wait until January to host its holiday party to avoid the always-busy December month. It will host its party on January 12 at Encore on Fourth Avenue in Bay Ridge.

The next monthly meeting will be on Tuesday, November 29.