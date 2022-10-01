Little Amal makes a big impression 

Bay Ridge welcomed Little Amal Sept. 23.

The 12-foot puppet representing a 10-year-old refugee girl has traveled across 12 countries and is meant to symbolize all children fleeing war, violence and persecution.

Large crowds greeted Amal on Fifth Avenue and 68th Street, where the celebration included dancing, Arabic music and sweets.

Little Amal drew a big crowd in Bay Ridge last week. Photos courtesy of Councilmember Justin Brannan Facebook



The non-profit Arab-American Family Support Center helped bring Amal to the neighborhood.

“We’re in awe over the turnout in Bay Ridge this past Friday to welcome Little Amal,” they wrote. “This event wouldn’t have been possible without our community partners, local businesses and performers.”