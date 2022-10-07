Maimonides hosts first Ride 2 Live benefit since pandemic

More than 100 people took part in Maimonides Medical Center’s 14th annual Brooklyn Ride 2 Live event Sept. 24.

The hospital’s Breast Cancer Center partnered with Bikers of Brooklyn to host the fundraiser for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bikers of Brooklyn outside Maimonides Breast Center. Photos by Ira Fox

The ride began at the center and ended at Maimonides Park in Coney Island, where there was food and live music for patients, their families and hospital staff.

All proceeds went to the hospital’s Brooklyn Breast Cancer Program.

Dr. Patrick Borgen, chair of the Department of Surgery and head of the center, led the event and said the hospital was grateful to everyone who participated.

“Maimonides is proud to be able to provide world-class care, right here in Brooklyn, and the more we can spread the word about the importance of preventative care, the more lives we can save,” he said.