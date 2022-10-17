Passenger dies in Gowanus crash, driver arrested

Cops arrested a driver whose passenger died when their car crashed on a Gowanus Expressway ramp Oct. 14.

Ravinder Singh, 23, and Harjot Singh, 29, were in an SUV on the Fort Hamilton Parkway ramp at 2:22 a.m. when the car went the wrong way and hit a concrete wall.

Photos by Loudlabs News NYC

Harjot Singh died in NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

Cops charged Ravinder Singh with vehicular manslaughter, failure to obey a traffic device and DWAI-Alcohol.

