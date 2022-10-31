Pirates plunder Fort Hamilton’s homecoming

For their homecoming game, the 1-2 Fort Hamilton Tigers hosted the 0-4 Tottenville Pirates, who traveled to Brooklyn ready to win their first game of the season.

The Pirates made their statement for a win from the very beginning of the game when Tyshawn Bent hauled in a 30-yard pass for a quick 6-0 lead.

After two consecutive interceptions by Benny Quezada and Julian Lopez, the Tigers failed to score until Charles Kitsakos ran the ball to the Tottenville 10-yard line. On the next play, Tiger quarterback Mark Kiss threw a strike to Amani Cespedes, who wrestled the ball away from his Tottenville defender, and in the process managed to tip the ball to August Porter for what would be the Tigers’ only score.

A PSAL official speaks to team captains Benny Quezada, Sebastian Zamy and Anthony DeAngelis before the game.

Going into the second quarter, the Tigers’ brief 8-6 lead slowly evaporated as Bent struck again with runs of 6, 34, and 60 yards to give the Pirates a 26-8 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, the Pirates scored again on a 55-yard pass play to Gianni Pasqualone and a 20-yard pass to Nafis Muhammad for a 40-8 lead. The Pirates then put a bow on their first win of the season as Survester Tarr intercepted a pass in his own end zone and ran 100 yards for the final score of 46-8.

Despite the homecoming loss, Fort Hamilton had one of its most well-attended games of the season and the crowd saw Tiger running back Charles Kitsakos continue his outstanding senior year. As a part of Fort Hamilton’s 167 total yards in the game, Kitsakos gained 116 yards (86 passing and 30 rushing) for a current season total of 569 all-purpose yards, along with eight team-leading touchdowns over the first four games of the season.