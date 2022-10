A Dept. of Sanitation truck hit an 81-year-old woman on 15th Avenue and 85th Street Oct. 6.

Cops said the 34-year-old driver hit the woman in the crosswalk while making a left turn at 8:30 a.m.

The woman was in stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

The driver stayed at the scene. Cops arrested him and charged him with failure to yield and failure to exercise due care.