Street renamed for first NYC teacher to die of COVID-19

On March 31, 2020, Sandra Santos-Vizcaino became the first New York City teacher to die of complications from COVID-19. She was 54.

On Oct. 8, 2022, an event was held to ensure her memory lives on: The corner of Fourth Avenue and 57th Street was renamed Sandra Santos-Vizcaino Street.

Family, friends and city officials gathered to honor the beloved educator, whose 25-year career included stints at P.S. 94 in Sunset Park, P.S. 84 in Williamsburg and P.S. 9 in Prospect Heights.

Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said Santos-Vizcaino dedicated her life to the community after she arrived in Sunset Park from the Dominican Republic at age 11.

“She was a true community leader who impacted the lives of her students, neighbors and loved ones,” Rodriguez told this paper. “She will be deeply missed by all.”

Santos-Vizcaino’s children spoke at the renaming ceremony.

“The craziest thing to me is that as amazing as my mother was, I never would have imagined an honor like this,” said her son Victor Luis.