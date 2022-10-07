Thief beats stylist in 52nd Street salon

A man attacked and robbed a 39-year-old female stylist in a hair salon on Fourth Avenue and 52nd Street Sept. 22.

Cops said the man entered the salon at 6 p.m., took out a knife, punched the woman in the head and stole $100 and a necklace.

The woman was in stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

Surveillance image of the suspect at a deli on Fourth Avenue and 60th Street. Photos courtesy of NYPD

Cops said the suspect has a light complexion, heavy build and salt and pepper hair. He was wearing a black sweat jacket, black sweatpants, white short-sleeved shirt and black sneakers and was carrying a black cross-body bag.

NYPD Tips says there is a reward of up to $3,500 for anyone who provides information on the suspect. Call 1-800-577-TIPS.