Gounardes beats Fox in new Senate district

Democratic state Sen. Andrew Gounardes defeated Republican Brian Fox in the newly created 26th District.

Gounardes has represented the 22nd District since 2019. The new district includes parts of Bay Ridge, Boerum Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill, Downtown Brooklyn, DUMBO, Dyker Heights, Fort Greene, Gowanus, Park Slope, Red Hook and Sunset Park.

With 97.74 percent of scanners reporting, Gounardes had 65,044 votes (78.67 percent) to Fox’s 16,961 (20.51 percent).

“Thank you for the incredible honor of re-electing me to the state Senate from the new 26th Senate District,” Gounardes said Tuesday night. “As I prepare to go back to Albany, I’m excited to tackle the challenges our neighborhoods face and continue to fight to make our city and state safe, affordable and reflective of our shared values.”

Brian Fox. Photo courtesy of Brian Fox

Fox announced his candidacy in June. He lost a close race last year against Democratic incumbent Justin Brannan in the 43rd City Council District.