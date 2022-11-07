Halloween weekend a spooky success

Frightful fun was had on Halloween weekend in southern Brooklyn.

The Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID held its Halloween Festival between Bay Ridge Parkway and 82nd Street Oct. 28.

Thousands of people wore costumes and enjoyed pumpkin decorating, a Lego station, a dance party and trunk-or-treating.

“The BID is grateful to so many community partners, including Brooklyn Bridge Parents, who joined us to make this such a special Halloween,” said Executive Director Amanda Zenteno.

Kids and families enjoy the Fifth Avenue BID’s Halloween Festival. Photos courtesy of Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID

Photos courtesy of Brooklyn Bridge Parents

NIA Community Service Network hosted its Seventh Annual Spooktacular on 11th Avenue between 66th and 67th streets Oct. 29, and its Halloween Festival in Owl’s Head Park the next day.

More than 2,500 people enjoyed food, carnival games, a petting zoo, bounce houses, DJs, live kids’ concerts, dance performances, costume contests, costumed characters, fall craft activities and a Halloween-themed maze.

Kids and adults alike enjoy the NIA Community Service Network’s Spooktacular. Photos courtesy of NIA Community Service Network

“It was such a joy to have NIA’s talented student musicians and extraordinary dance team perform for such a huge and enthusiastic audience as a highlight of these special community events,” said CEO Mary Anne Cino and Board President Michael A. Bove in a joint statement.

Thousands showed up for the NIA’s Halloween Festival in Owl’s Head Park. Photos courtesy of NIA Community Service Network

The Alliance for Coney Island hosted the 12th Annual Children’s Halloween Festival and Parade at Maimonides Park Oct. 29.

“We are always so delighted to be able to host a fun-filled family event to celebrate Halloween and provide free activities and entertainment for our local community,” said Public Relations Manager Cindy Vourderis. “To see all the children’s smiling faces and excitement really makes the day so special.”

Parade-goers march in Coney Island and enjoy festivities at Maimonides Park.

Photos courtesy of Alliance for Coney Island