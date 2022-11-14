Kid artists rewarded for window paintings

Youngsters from local public, private and parochial schools took part in the recent Bay Ridge Community Council’s 70th fall (Halloween) art window painting competition. Students from grammar school through high school were out on the sidewalks putting their best brush strokes forward on storefront glass instead of the more traditional cotton canvases.

As we strolled by several blocks and avenues, we spotted windows sporting newly painted ghosts, witches, haunted houses, bats, pumpkins, goblins, monsters, black cats and tombstones. Roving judges from the Bay Ridge Community Council tagged in three categories: gold, silver and bronze.

According to BRCC Executive Secretary Maria Makrinos, who has been chairing and coordinating this event for many years, youngsters were painting stores or businesses along Third and Fourth avenues, 86th Street, 13th Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway. The participating children will receive BRCC art medals at a soon to be announced award ceremony at a local school.

Two students from I.S. 201 are hard at work. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

* * *

On Saturday, Oct. 12, southwest Brooklyn’s oldest Catholic Church, St. Patrick’s, founded in Bay Ridge in 1849, was the venue for the installation of Rev. Brian Dowd, as the 21st pastor. He was formally installed by Auxiliary Bishop of Brooklyn Witold Mroziewski. During the installation liturgy, Msgr. Joseph Grimaldi read the declaration from Brooklyn Bishop Robert Brennan appointing Dowd as the new pastor. Outside the church, as a possession of 15 priests and the bishop entered the church, an ensemble of a drummer and pipers from the NYPD Emerald Society played musical accompaniment.

Priests from neighboring parishes praying at the Mass. Auxiliary Bishop Mroziewski celebrates the Mass. Auxiliary Bishop Witold Mroziewski. Pastor Brian Dowd. Pastor Brian Dowd and Auxiliary Bishop Witold Mroziewski with pipers and a drummer from the NYPD.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General