Luna Park developer Alberto Zamperla dies at 71

Alberto Zamperla, who relaunched Coney Island’s Luna Park 12 years ago, died Nov. 17 at age 71.

Zamperla was the second-generation president of global amusement manufacturer The Zamperla Group. His family developed Luna Park through their company Central Amusement International Inc.

In 2019, the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions inducted Zamperla into its Hall of Fame, which also includes his father Antonio. Filmmaker Walt Disney and Ferris wheel inventor George Ferris are among the hall’s members.

Zamperla is survived by his wife Paola; sons Antonio, Alessandro and Adriano; and three grandchildren.

A funeral was held Nov. 23 at the Cathedral in Vicenza, Italy.

A statement from Luna Park referred to Zamperla as “a giant of the amusement industry and a man of immense generosity.”

“The Zamperla Group has lost an indomitable visionary and pioneer, who has revolutionized the amusement industry while bringing fun to billions of people thanks to his endless creativity,” the statement said. “Alberto will be missed by all who got to know his extraordinary love of life, but his spirit will forever be our foundation.”

The owners of Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park also expressed condolences.

“The innovations which the Zamperla family and Alberto have created at Luna Park NYC in Coney Island, and around the world, benefit generations of amusement park goers,” said Deno’s Facebook page. “We honor the hard work and creative vision which Alberto brought to our industry and will miss him greatly.”