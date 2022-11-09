Malliotakis beats Rose in rematch

Republican U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis defeated former Democratic U.S. Rep. Max Rose for the second straight time in the 11th Congressional District.

The district, which was reconfigured this year, includes Staten Island, Fort Hamilton, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, New Utrecht and a sliver of Gravesend.

With 96 percent of scanners reporting, Malliotakis had 112,725 votes (62 percent) and Rose had 68,328 (38 percent).

Malliotakis, who will begin her second term in January, gave a victory speech at Sgt. Michael J. Labetti VFW Post in Staten Island.

“What an amazing mandate from the people of Staten Island and southern Brooklyn,” she said. “We won this race speaking to all corners of this district. We were representing the hardworking, taxpaying American citizens in Staten Island and southern Brooklyn that just weren’t getting a fair shake.”

Rose sent an email to his supporters to say he conceded the race.

Former U.S. Rep. Max Rose. Photo courtesy of Max Rose

“When we fall short, I understand it can be not only heartbreaking, but frightening,” he wrote. “But this is not the time to give up or back down. One election alone does not define the trajectory of this country. That is up to you and you alone.”