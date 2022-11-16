New health club donates to community group

Planet Fitness celebrated the opening of its new club by helping its new neighbors.

The company gave $1,000 to the Center for Family Life, a social services organization founded in 1978.

The new health club opened Nov. 1 at 4802 Fifth Ave.

“Like us, Planet Fitness is committed to the success of the youth and adults in Sunset Park, and we look forward to working with them to support our community in promoting good health,” said Kathleen Lion, the center’s development associate.

“At Planet Fitness, we are dedicated to providing our members with a safe, affordable, judgment-free place to pursue their fitness goals,” said James Innocenti, CEO of PF Supreme LLC. “We would like to thank the Sunset Park community for welcoming us to the neighborhood.”