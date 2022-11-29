‘Operation Gobbler Giving’ keeps the good going

Reaching-Out Community Services held its annual Thanksgiving “Operation Gobbler Giving” event Nov. 21.

Founder Tom Neve said despite an increased need, the pantry gave turkeys and all the fixings to hundreds of people this year.

“We’ve been doing it all these years to help families in need,” he said. “We have hundreds of families who have food insecurity issues. We want everyone to gather together with their families and enjoy a Thanksgiving celebration with the rest of us so we are very grateful.”

Volunteers give out vegetables during “Operation Gobbler Giving.” Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

He thanked sponsors, such as Sassy Foundation, which provided funds for the event, and the Rotary Club of Verrazzano, which donates more than 350 turkeys each year.

“Because of the phenomenal contributions, we are able to keep doing it,” Neve said. “We’ve had people in line since 5 in the morning. That’s the desperations of those in need.”

Neve also thanked volunteers from organizations and local schools as well as Councilmembers Justin Brannan and Ari Kagan for helping make the day a success.

“Many of our neighbors struggle with food insecurity every day of the year but it can be especially tough during the holidays,” Brannan said. “Our goal is to ensure as many people as possible can sit down with their families and be thankful this year. “