Pantry celebrates first anniversary

The Holy Cross Brooklyn Outreach Center marked the first anniversary of its Sunset Park food and clothing pantry with a fundraiser at Cebu Nov. 14.

Mayor Eric Adams was on hand along with Father Gerasimos Makris of Holy Cross; Zoe Koutsoupakis, the center’s first vice president; Assemblymember Michael Tannousis, Councilmember Justin Brannan, and Cebu owners Ted Nugent and Michael Esposito.

Maria Vasaka-Monioudis, Zoe Koutsoupakis, Father Gerasimos Makris, Cebu co-owner Ted Nugent, Claudia Zain and Stella Kafkis, left to right. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Awards were given to the Ladies Philoptochos of Kimisis Theotokou Church; the Chiaki Adelphotis Aghia Markella Society; the Fort Hamilton High School Reach-Out Club; Eagle Scout candidate Alexander Koutras of Boy Scout Troop 715, and center staffer Neeta Burgos.

Councilmember Justin Brannan and Maria Vasaka-Monioudis Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

In the past year the center served more than 98,000 meals during its monthly Homeless Midnight Run.

“As volunteers we are all very focused and dedicated to helping those in need,” said Maria Vasaka-Monioudis, the center’s president. “It’s good to take a moment, evaluate what we have done to date and celebrate our accomplishments. That validation and recognition helps re-energize and motivate volunteers.”

Assemblymember Michael Tannousis gives an award to Maria Vasaka-Monioudis. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Mayor Eric Adams and Zoe Koutsoupakis. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Father Gerasimos Makris, Cebu owners Ted Nugent and Michael Esposito, and Maria Vasaka-Monioudis. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Rev. Eugene Pappas, Councilmember Justin Brannan, Mayor Eric Adams, Maria Vasaka-Monioudis, Zoe Koutsoupakis and Ted Nugent. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Rev. Eugene Pappas, Zoe Koutsoupakis and Mayor Eric Adams. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Alexander Koutras receives an award. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta