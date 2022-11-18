Pantry celebrates first anniversary

The Holy Cross Brooklyn Outreach Center marked the first anniversary of its Sunset Park food and clothing pantry with a fundraiser at Cebu Nov. 14.
Mayor Eric Adams was on hand along with Father Gerasimos Makris of Holy Cross; Zoe Koutsoupakis, the center’s first vice president; Assemblymember Michael Tannousis, Councilmember Justin Brannan, and Cebu owners Ted Nugent and Michael Esposito.
Awards were given to the Ladies Philoptochos of Kimisis Theotokou Church; the Chiaki Adelphotis Aghia Markella Society; the Fort Hamilton High School Reach-Out Club; Eagle Scout candidate Alexander Koutras of Boy Scout Troop 715, and center staffer Neeta Burgos.
In the past year the center served more than 98,000 meals during its monthly Homeless Midnight Run.
“As volunteers we are all very focused and dedicated to helping those in need,” said Maria Vasaka-Monioudis, the center’s president. “It’s good to take a moment, evaluate what we have done to date and celebrate our accomplishments. That validation and recognition helps re-energize and motivate volunteers.”